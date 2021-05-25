Covid-19: Travel guidance for Bedford 'confusing and unhelpful'
By Alex Pope and Mariam Issimdar
BBC News
- Published
A non-essential travel rule has been introduced in Bedford and seven other districts following a surge in coronavirus cases over recent weeks. The move has astonished local politicians who say they were not notified about the restrictions by government.
The government announced the restrictions on its website on Friday and said its guidance was advice and not law.
It brought in the changes in an attempt to limit the spread of infection following the rapid rise in the number of cases of the Indian variant in the eight communities.
The restrictions urge people not travel in and out of areas hardest hit by the variant unless it is unavoidable.
Bedford's mayor and council leader, Dave Hodgson, says he was only informed of the "updated advice by the media".
Many of you will have seen the Government have updated guidelines relating to travel to and from Bedford. Sadly the Government failed to inform the Council of this updated advice and we were informed by the media 😠 https://t.co/QgCorM1HXo— Dave Hodgson (@DaveTheMayor) May 25, 2021
In a statement, Bedford Borough Council adds: "We were not made aware of the introduction of this advice and are urgently looking at the implications of this on the services we provide."
'Local lockdowns don't work'
Bedford's Labour councillor and portfolio holder for public health, Louise Jackson, says: "There's very little guidance. We don't know what this means for us, for our schools, for our hospitality industry.
"It causes a great deal of confusion. People may have had plans for this weekend and they may be having to rethink.
"We've been issuing guidance for people anyway because we know about our high rate of infection. We're continuing with our surge testing programme.
"Local lockdowns don't work. This is in effect a local lockdown by stealth."
She added that had the government shared bio-security information about returning travellers then "we could have done an awful lot more".
"It's far too late telling people not to move out of the area. They've already been doing so in the past week and before that," she says.
"Now we're desperately seeking better guidance so we can communicate to our schools, our care homes... and it's not an easy task.
'In limbo again'
Pubs planning to take advantage of the forthcoming bank holiday and recoup some of their lockdown losses are unsure what to do.
One landlord, who does not want to be named, says he had £5,000 worth of stock coming in and had no idea whether to cancel it.
Another publican, Sean O'Donnell, who runs the King's Arms in Bedford, says: "Once again we're very nervous because we have got stock in, we've got food in.
"Do I order for the bank holiday? Are we going to get closed down again? Everybody's livelihoods are threatened once again."
Mr O'Donnell says the majority of people will follow the guidance.
"But if you haven't got proper instruction, what do we tell the customer? Everybody is left in limbo," he says.
'Tricky for business'
Charlie Fay runs a town centre coffee shop and had welcomed getting back to "normal". She first heard of the new rules from her customers.
"As a business I just want to be doing the right thing. And at the moment I'm not really sure what that is," she says.
She says the "confusion isn't really helpful" for both business owners and customers, some of whom are not sure if they are still allowed to sit inside the cafe.
"We have a moral obligation to be doing the right thing, we just need some clearly defined guidelines, we need them as soon as possible," she says.
Close by is Frescoes, another coffee shop. Owner, Xanthe Jackson is "really disappointed".
"It's going to be very tricky now, people aren't going to come in and feel comfortable," she says.
"I've just taken the business on and it's going to be a lot of pressure on me really.
"I can understand it, but most people have now been vaccinated and the whole point of lockdowns... was to stop the hospital admissions, and that's not happening [increasing] now.
"We'll do the best we can... it is tricky for businesses to keep having their goalposts moved."
'People are obedient'
Colin, who does not wish to give his surname, runs CDK seafood and grocery. He says he has not been told about the new restrictions.
"This is new news to me. For us not to be aware - it's like it's a secret," he says.
He is classed as an essential shop. Nevertheless he believes trade will be affected.
"If everybody is indoors, my business goes down. So people being out helps me," he says.
His customer Valerie says: "People are obedient really, but it's not good.
"We've lost so many people already. They [the government] are being proactive but they need to tell people exactly what's going on."
Bedford 'sneaked' into local lockdown
Bedford's Labour MP Mohammad Yasin is highly critical of the new rules saying the government "had sneaked Bedford Borough into a local lockdown".
Mr Yasin, who recently petitioned the government for more vaccines for the town says: "Whilst the late arrival of surge testing and extra vaccines is of course welcome, it is clear that the government must deliver a true surge vaccination program and be clear with the public about what they are trying to achieve."
A Downing Street source has denied bringing local lockdowns in by stealth.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says the advice is "just about sensible extra caution and [trying] to get a grip locally with tackling the spread".
