Chesham & Amersham candidates share by-election priorities Published 11 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Dame Cheryl Gillan had been an MP for Chesham and Amersham since 1992

Voters will head to the polls to elect a new MP for Chesham & Amersham on 17 June in a by-election following the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

Former Welsh Secretary, Dame Cheryl, who died at the age of 68 on 4 April after a long illness, had served as Conservative MP since she was first elected in 1992.

What do we know about the seat?

Historically, Chesham & Amersham has been one of the safer Conservative seats and has had two long-serving two MPs in 47 years since the Buckinghamshire seat was created in 1974.

Ian Gilmour served from 1974 to 1992, followed by Dame Cheryl, who at the 2019 General Election won with a majority of more than 16,000. The Liberal Democrats were second, picking up 13% more votes than they did in 2017.

The Tories won a large majority after May's first-ever elections for the new unitary local authority of Buckinghamshire Council, which replaced the county council and district councils.

The Conservatives ended up with 113 of the 147 seats, with the Lib Dems trailing with 15 seats, Labour getting four, the Greens on one and the rest going to independent councillors.

In the lower tier of local councils, the Lib Dems have just gained control of Amersham Town Council, which now has eight Liberal Democrat councillors, including the elected mayor of Amersham.

What is the main issue in the area?

The biggest talking point for many years in the constituency has been the HS2 railway project.

The new high speed rail line from London Euston to the Midlands and beyond, proposed under the Labour government of 2009, is one which Dame Cheryl Gillan spent many years campaigning against.

And one of the parties standing, Reform UK, has described this by-election as a referendum on HS2.

This month, HS2 boring machine Florence started creating a tunnel under the Chilterns - which is due to be finished in 2024 - so with work under way and Royal Assent already given to the project, it is probably more a case of the new MP getting the chance to fight for mitigation for those living along the route.

Covid-19 is also likely to have an impact on this election as residents will be concerned about the local economy and High Street recovery after a year of lockdowns, with businesses facing a battle for survival.

The BBC asked the eight candidates standing (listed in alphabetical order by surname) what they priorities would be, if elected.

Carolyne Culver - Green Party

image copyright Green Party

Carolyne Culver is the party's group leader on West Berkshire Council, and has a professional background in charity and education.

As a dedicated anti-HS2 campaigner, she said she "will work tirelessly to protect the communities and environments under threat from HS2".

"I am the only by-election candidate endorsed by the StopHS2 campaign, and the Green Party is the only party genuinely committed to stopping this devastating project," she said.

"I will fight to protect the chalk aquifer, rivers Chess and Misbourne and drinking water supplies under threat from tunnelling."

She added that as an MP, her priorities would include "securing real investment in local transport infrastructure, education, the NHS and adult social care" and she would also "oppose new Conservative planning changes that threaten local democracy and green belt".

Brendan Donnelly - Rejoin EU

image copyright Rejoin EU

Former Conservative MEP and diplomat, Brendan Donnelly now runs an educational charity and lives in London.

Speaking after his nomination papers were filed, he said the UK was "only now beginning to see the economic, social and constitutional effects of Brexit".

"Brexit is putting at risk the unity of the United Kingdom, and making it poorer and more isolated in the world. Businesses are suffering from new red tape, having been promised the contrary," he said.

"The obvious failure of Brexit needs to be reversed in the national interest and in the interests of Chesham & Amersham.

"My candidature is a part of what I hope will be a gathering campaign to rejoin the EU as more voters realise the harm inflicted by Brexit.

"Brexit is broken and it is breaking Britain."

Peter Fleet - Conservative

image copyright Conservative Party

Peter Fleet is a businessman who lives just outside Chesham and he stood in the 1997 General Election in Southampton.

He said he would "work with Conservative ministers to support local businesses and secure investment for local High Streets as we recover from the pandemic — attracting high-quality shops and restaurants".

"I'll work with developers to make sure any new homes are built on brownfield land — to preserve our green belt for future generations," he said.

"I'll work with the 245 new Thames Valley Police officers to tackle anti-social behaviour, including dangerous driving and littering.

"And I'll work with residents and community groups to protect the special character of Chesham and Amersham — including minimising disruption from HS2."

Sarah Green - Liberal Democrat

image copyright Liberal Democrat Party

Sarah Green, who runs her own business and lives in the constituency, said she would be a "strong independent voice, standing up for local people who, for far too long, have been taken for granted".

"Whether it's the Conservative council letting our roads go to ruin, or the Conservative Party in Westminster allowing developers to pave over our green spaces, it is clear that we need change in Chesham and Amersham," she said.

"I will campaign tirelessly against the government's new planning law, which is set to rip power away from local communities and see the Chilterns' distinctive beauty lost forever.

"We must send a message that our community and environment can no longer be taken for granted."

Carla Gregory - Breakthrough Party

image copyright Carla Gregory

Carla Gregory, who works in the charity sector, said that as she was born and raised in the area, she was well-placed to represent residents.

"I went to school here, work here and as a single mum, understand the challenges of raising a family on a tight budget here," she said.

"I am running in this by-election because ordinary working people need someone who will fight for them and I want to show that a fairer, more equal Chesham & Amersham is possible.

"Our campaign will be focused around tackling inequality, making Chesham & Amersham a more affordable place to live and protecting our beautiful environment for future generations to enjoy."

Adrian Oliver - Freedom Alliance

image copyright Adrian Oliver

High Wycombe-born Adrian Oliver now lives in Downley after many years away, during which time he was elected as a Green councillor in London in 2006.

As a teacher of Life Alignment healing, he said he was "intent on saving as many lives as possible in Chesham & Amersham and reducing the suffering of local people and local businesses".

"I will speak the truth about what is happening to counter the relentless propaganda and lies from our government... and I will signpost the crucial information that is being kept from us, including how we can keep ourselves healthy and highlight what informed consent should look like for Covid-19 vaccinations," he said.

"I am an advocate for our individual rights and freedoms and will oppose vaccine passports, unnecessary vaccines for children, mask mandates, the closure of businesses and schools, and any future lockdowns."

Natasa Pantelic - Labour

image copyright Mike Swift

Natasa Pantelic, a former primary school teacher and a local government councillor in Slough, where she lives, said the by-election was "an opportunity for change".

"As a strong community campaigner, I'll get things done in Parliament," she said.

"I'll be a challenging voice on HS2 ensuring all local and environmental concerns are heard by government - during the construction phase and into the future and I'll work for better transport infrastructure - to fix our roads and get better bus services.

"As a former teacher, I'm passionate about giving every young person the best start in life, especially important now, as we rebuild after the pandemic.

"I'll work hard for everyone in Chesham & Amersham."

Alex Wilson - Reform UK

image copyright Reform UK

Alex Wilson, who has worked for HS2 Ltd and lives in east London, said: "On its own, a parliamentary by-election cannot change the government. What it can do is to send a strong message to Westminster when it's got things wrong.

"From my time working there, I know HS2 is an organisation with scant regard for taxpayers' money and a project with minimal benefit for the country as a whole.

"Only Reform UK is against HS2 in both principle and practice.

"We're also campaigning to get our country back to normal - not the 'new normal' - with every one of our freedoms restored.

"Lockdown has been catastrophic for our economy and society, and it must never, ever happen again."

