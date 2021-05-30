Mr Men inspire Bedfordshire man's mental health book
- Published
The Mr Men stories have inspired a man who struggles with his mental health to write a book to help others.
Luke Newman, 40, from Potton, Bedfordshire, created The Mental Health Moles, which features two moles who talk about topics including anxiety, depression, grief, stress and sleep.
"It came completely out the blue because of my love of Mr Men," he said.
"I hope it gives people the courage to talk to someone about how they are feeling."
He started posting his stories on social media in December as a way of talking about mental health, and when he had 52, decided to put them into print.
"I wanted the reader to understand there are lots of different kind of mental health illnesses," he said.
"It's recognising that and allowing an open conversation after reading it."
Imogen Anthony-Patel, six, said: "I learnt that it's important for adults to talk to children about mental health because they might not understand what they are going through and that we need to talk about our problems when we feel bad, like the story about Batmole!"
Gemma Thickett, advice and information service manager at Mental Health UK, said: "Peer support is more important than ever if you're struggling with your mental health.
"Feeling able to talk about how you're feeling can help reduce feelings of isolation and give you confidence to seek other support that you may need."
One hundred copies were printed after a successful crowdfunding appeal, Mr Newman said.
They are being sold online in printed and digital form.
Money raised will go towards expanding his community interest company, For Men To Talk, which encourages men to talk about their problems at informal sessions in a café.
Due to the coronavirus lockdowns, the group last met in March 2020 at Jones' Cafe in Biggleswade, where 21 attended.
The next in-person session is planned for 6 July.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk