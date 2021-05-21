BBC News

Chesham & Amersham by-election: Candidates are announced

image captionDame Cheryl Gillan had been an MP for Chesham and Amersham since 1992

Voters will head to the polls to elect a new MP for Chesham and Amersham on 17 June, following the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

The former Welsh Secretary died at the age of 68 on 4 April after a long illness.

Dame Cheryl had served as the Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham since she was first elected in 1992.

These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for the seat (listed alphabetically):

Carolyne Culver - Green Party

image copyrightGreen Party

Carolyne Culver is the party's group leader on West Berkshire Council, and is one of three Greens out of 43 councillors.

Brendan Donnelly - Rejoin EU

image copyright Rejoin EU

Brendan Donnelly is a former Conservative MEP and a former diplomat who now runs an educational charity.

Peter Fleet - Conservative

image copyrightConservative Party

Peter Fleet is a businessman who stood in the 1997 general election, finishing second in the Southampton Itchen seat.

Sarah Green - Liberal Democrat

image copyrightLiberal Democrat Party

Sarah Green runs her own business, which provides training to help companies and individuals make their voices heard more effectively.

Carla Gregory - Breakthrough Party

image copyrightCarla Gregory

Carla Gregory is a psychology and criminology student who works in the charity sector.

Adrian Oliver - Freedom Alliance

image copyrightAdrian Oliver

Adrian Oliver stood in the Downley Ward for the Bucks Unitary Council in the May local elections.

Natasa Pantelic - Labour

image copyrightMike Swift

Natasa Pantelic is a former primary school teacher, a local government councillor in Slough and a senior parliamentary assistant to Chris Bryant MP.

Alex Wilson - Reform UK

image copyrightReform UK

Alex Wilson has worked for HS2 Ltd.

