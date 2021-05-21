Chesham & Amersham by-election: Candidates are announced
Voters will head to the polls to elect a new MP for Chesham and Amersham on 17 June, following the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan.
The former Welsh Secretary died at the age of 68 on 4 April after a long illness.
Dame Cheryl had served as the Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham since she was first elected in 1992.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for the seat (listed alphabetically):
Carolyne Culver - Green Party
Carolyne Culver is the party's group leader on West Berkshire Council, and is one of three Greens out of 43 councillors.
Brendan Donnelly - Rejoin EU
Brendan Donnelly is a former Conservative MEP and a former diplomat who now runs an educational charity.
Peter Fleet - Conservative
Peter Fleet is a businessman who stood in the 1997 general election, finishing second in the Southampton Itchen seat.
Sarah Green - Liberal Democrat
Sarah Green runs her own business, which provides training to help companies and individuals make their voices heard more effectively.
Carla Gregory - Breakthrough Party
Carla Gregory is a psychology and criminology student who works in the charity sector.
Adrian Oliver - Freedom Alliance
Adrian Oliver stood in the Downley Ward for the Bucks Unitary Council in the May local elections.
Natasa Pantelic - Labour
Natasa Pantelic is a former primary school teacher, a local government councillor in Slough and a senior parliamentary assistant to Chris Bryant MP.
Alex Wilson - Reform UK
Alex Wilson has worked for HS2 Ltd.
