Covid: Surge forces Bedford school to switch to remote learning
- Published
A school in a town which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant will move to remote learning from next week.
Bedford Academy said the decision to close followed "a significant number of cases of Covid-19 in Bedford and across our wider school community".
It said despite strict Covid hygiene practices "we have been unable to control the rapid spread of the virus".
Some 350 pupils in the 1,200-capacity school were currently self-isolating.
Latest figures show Bedford borough has the third-highest rate of cases in England.
Some 221 cases were recorded in the week to 15 May giving the borough, which covers a larger area than the town of Bedford, a rate of 127.5 cases per 100,000 people - an 84% increase on the previous week.
The academy is part of the Heart Academies Trust.
Its chief executive David Morris said in a statement: "Despite continuing with stringent cleaning procedures, the extended use of facemasks for both students and staff, regardless of national guidance, and ongoing education regarding hygiene, we have been unable to control the rapid spread of the virus."
Mobile testing units were also deployed at the school, with staff, parents and carers aged between 30 and 39 vaccinated.
Mr Morris said despite all the efforts "we have still seen new cases emerge, almost on a daily basis".
"We are now in a situation where we have tried everything possible to keep students in school safely without negatively impacting on their education," he added.
The school said it took the decision to close its buildings to most pupils after discussions with government, Public Health England, and Bedford Borough Council.
"Clearly, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly or without due consideration," Mr Morris said.
Remote learning will run for a week beginning on Monday 24 May.
"The purpose of this transition, is to control the breakout we have experienced, by restricting the attendance to our school site as much as possible," said Mr Morris.
The academy trust said all pupils would be provided with a laptop with lessons moving to full-time online learning.
Students who have exams will be able to sit them at the school site under exam conditions.
On-site teaching for children of keyworker and vulnerable children will also be available and families eligible for free school meals would be issued with vouchers, the trust said.
