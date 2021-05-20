BBC News

Hatfield Tunnel: Loose wiring causes damage to vehicles

Published
A number of vehicles have been damaged after loose wiring was exposed in a road tunnel.

Hertfordshire Police said a cable was "hanging down inside" Hatfield Tunnel, on the A1(M).

The southbound road, near junction four, is closed and motorists have been asked to leave the road and follow a diversion through Hatfield.

Emergency services are at the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

