Hatfield Tunnel: Loose wiring causes damage to vehicles
A number of vehicles have been damaged after loose wiring was exposed in a road tunnel.
Hertfordshire Police said a cable was "hanging down inside" Hatfield Tunnel, on the A1(M).
The southbound road, near junction four, is closed and motorists have been asked to leave the road and follow a diversion through Hatfield.
Emergency services are at the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed Southbound due to damage to the tunnel roof exposing loose wiring.— BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) May 20, 2021
We are on scene and aware of damage caused to a number of vehicles as a result.
Please leave the A1(M) at J4 & follow the yellow circle diversion through #Hatfield.
#410149
