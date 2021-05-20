Covid: Wider surge testing in Bedford due to Indian variant
Wider surge testing has been rolled out in areas of Bedford due to an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant.
Testing in the Kingsbrook, Cauldwell and Queens Park areas and the village of Wixams begins on Thursday.
The extension comes after surge testing was deployed at two schools in the town earlier this week.
Bedford Borough Council said the areas were chosen "based on close analysis of the spread of Covid-19 in recent days".
Meanwhile, Bedford's Labour MP, Mohammad Yasin, has confirmed that Bedford will be getting surge vaccinations alongside surge testing.
In a Facebook post, he said: "This is something that the local public health team and myself have called for and I am pleased that the government have listened."
Latest figures show Bedford Borough has the third highest Covid-19 rate in England, with 221 positive cases recorded in the week up to 15 May giving the town a rate of 127.5 cases per 100,000 people in the population - an 84% increase on the previous week.
The council said all adults and children in the selected areas are "strongly encouraged" to take a test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.
"This will help to identify cases and ensure that people self-isolate, with the appropriate support," a statement said.
In the first phase of surge testing, mobile units will operate from 20 to 28 May at the Oasis Beach Pool, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness, Enterprise House in Old Ford End Road and Seasons Garden Centre, in Wixams.
Tests can also be collected and dropped off at London Road Surgery, Cauldwell Community Centre, Queens Park Community Centre and Lakeview Village Hall, Wixams.
Elected Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, said the figures were "really concerning" and cases in the area were thought to be "doubling approximately every five days".
"This testing across these four areas will help us to identify cases, trace how the virus is travelling through our communities, and help slow the spread," he said.
Earlier this week, health secretary Matt Hancock said the town was the "next biggest cause of concern" after Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
He told the House of Commons early evidence suggested the Indian variant was more transmissible than the Kent variant but there was no evidence that it was resistant to current vaccines.
