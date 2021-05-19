Aylesbury canal worker murder inquiry: Police seek dog walker
- Published
Police have appealed for a dog walker pictured on a towpath shortly before a canal worker died to come forward.
Clive Porter was found seriously injured on the Grand Union Canal, near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at 12:20 BST on 26 April.
The 63-year-old from Tring was working for the Canal and River Trust when he assaulted.
Thames Valley Police said the picture issued was taken at 12:10 "shortly before the incident took place".
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood, from the force, said it "shows someone who appears to be walking a dog along the towpath, near to Broughton Crossing, located very near to the car park on Broughton Lane".
"If you recognise this image to be you, or someone you may know, we would please ask that you contact us as we believe that this person may have information relating to this investigation that could be very important," he added.
Mr Porter was also a retired police officer, having served nearly 30 years with Hertfordshire Police.
