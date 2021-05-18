Orchard Manor: Closure of day care for disabled 'heart-breaking'
- Published
Parents of severely disabled people said it was "heart-breaking" a day care service will be closed.
Orchard Manor in Meldreth, on the Hertfordshire/Cambridgeshire border, said last week the day centre will shut on 23 July.
Parents said it was the only suitable centre in the area and there is not the time needed to find a place elsewhere.
Aurora, which owns Orchard Manor, said it had "no alternative" as it did not have sufficient funds to cover costs.
The company said the residential care at Orchard Manor was unaffected.
Julie and Jim Paterson, from Stevenage, have been sending their 24-year-old son Jamie to Orchard Manor since 2017.
They said they received a phone call last week about the closure of the Skill Development Centre at Orchard Manor "completely out of the blue".
"There was no consultation, no discussion with anyone, no thought to either the young people concerned, their parents, carers, families or the staff of the centre," they said.
The couple said there were "no other units within the local area that can match the expertise of the carers, the life experiences and facilities they offer" for Jamie, who is blind and unable to talk or move unaided.
'Stand up for our children'
They said the respite care Jamie also received at Orchard Manor was stopped in December.
"To feel that we have been repeatedly let down by this so called care company and the social care system is an understatement.
"It is just heart-breaking for us and for our son, to see his smile as leaves in the morning to go to Meldreth, a 45-mile round trip, is so worth it," they added.
Inga Hass, from Letchworth Garden City, sends her 29-year-old daughter Jasmine to the centre.
Jasmine is registered blind, has epilepsy, osteoporosis, a chronic lung condition requiring suction, is gastrostomy fed, is severely mentally and physically disabled, and is wheelchair bound
"She cannot speak and so I am her voice," Mrs Hass said.
She said: "Ten weeks is not enough time to find another suitable day placement for adults with so many complex needs.
"I think we were all meant to shuffle off quietly, being 'Covid-weary' and not strong enough to stand up for our children's best interests."
A spokeswoman for the Aurora Group, which owns Orchard manor, said the closure was "no reflection on the quality of the service that we know families appreciate and it is unrelated to the pandemic".
In a statement she said: "Regrettably we have no alternative as the centre no longer has enough demand with sufficient funding to cover running costs."
She said a government policy "now favours community inclusion" which has lead similar day services to close across the country.
The statement added it was a "difficult time for young people, families and staff" and the company was in touch with parents to support them, and consulting with staff whose roles were affected.
Mark Harvey, from Hertfordshire County Council, said the authority provides funding for "a small number of our residents" to attend the day services at Orchard Manor.
He added: "We understand that they and their families will have concerns about these changes and we will work with them and the provider to find the best possible outcome for their continued care."