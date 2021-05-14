Elections 2021: Milton Keynes Council: Labour-Lib Dem coalition agreed
Labour and the Liberal Democrats have agreed a coalition to run a council where the Conservatives made sizeable gains in the local election.
Milton Keynes Council was previously run by Labour but last week's results left it under no overall control.
The Tories are the largest party on the unitary authority with 24 seats, while Labour have 19 and the Lib Dems 13.
Pete Marland, leader of the Labour group, said the parties were "putting people above politics".
He said the two parties had "a wealth of knowledge, experience and diversity that truly reflects Milton Keynes".
Mr Marland, who was the leader of the council before the election, said he wanted to make Milton Keynes "the greenest city in the world".
One third of Milton Keynes Council is elected each year on a three-year rotation, followed by a year without an election.
Scrutiny for coalition
This year's election saw the Conservatives win four seats from Labour and two from the Lib Dems.
The Lib Dems said they held "good-natured and constructive talks" with the Conservatives, but "unfortunately the Conservatives were not willing to work with other parties".
Lib Dem group leader Robin Bradburn said both his party and Labour would "put party politics aside, and work side-by-side to give residents a new start".
But Alex Walker, Conservative group leader, said residents had given his party "their support to deliver on our plan to get MK back on track".
He said: "The arrogance from the Labour and Lib Dem councillors - even after being resoundingly rejected at the ballot box - is mind-boggling."
Mr Walker added the party would try to take control of the council in next year's election and would now "scrutinise and challenge this coalition".
