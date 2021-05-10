BBC News

Police called to disturbance at Wycombe election count

image captionVideo showed an apparent argument and about 20 men gathered outside a hall at Wycombe Leisure Centre

Police were called to an election count after about 20 people gathered outside and an apparent argument broke out.

Video shows security officers approaching the men at Wycombe Leisure Centre on Saturday as shouts are heard.

Rory Butler from the Local Democracy Reporting Service said there was "anger, fear, confusion" and a witness told him staff were "terrified".

Thames Valley Police said there were no arrests, no offences identified and the count continued.

Counts were taking place following Thursday's elections for the new unitary Buckinghamshire Council, when voting for the Thames Valley police and crime commissioner also took place.

image captionOfficers from Thames Valley Police were called but identified no offences and made no arrests

A force spokesman said: "Officers were called to Wycombe Leisure Centre on Saturday, following reports of an incident at an election count.

"We worked closely with security staff at the count and officers engaged with those who had gathered outside the count and they dispersed.

"No offences were identified by officers at the scene, no arrests were made and the election count continued."

