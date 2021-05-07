Covid-19: Seven cases of Indian variant found in Bedford
- Published
A Covid-19 variant which was first identified in India has been found in Bedfordshire.
Bedford Borough Council said it had been notified of seven cases of the strain known as VOC-21APR-02.
The authority said it was working with Public Health England (PHE) to investigate the cases.
Vicky Head, the council's director of public health, said there was "insufficient evidence" about whether the variant caused more severe illness.
The council said additional testing of close contacts would be carried out at two education settings in the borough, but mass testing of communities was not currently required.
Ms Head said: "PHE has already been in touch with the people concerned to ensure they are self-isolating and to complete contact tracing.
"Since then we have been working closely with the education settings and PHE to ensure that all close contacts of those affected are identified and advised to self-isolate for 10 days."
She said targeted testing was taking place as a "precautionary measure".
'Be cautious'
Ms Head added: "There is currently insufficient evidence to indicate that this variant causes more severe illness or renders the vaccines less effective.
"We will continue to work with our education settings to ensure they remain as safe as possible for our children and young people.
"It is important to remember that the virus has not gone away and I would urge everyone to continue to be cautious."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk