Elections 2021: Bedfordshire votes for police commissioner
- Published
Related Topics
The result of the race to be Bedfordshire's next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is due to be declared on Friday afternoon.
PCCs are elected to oversee the work of their local police force.
Kathryn Holloway, the Conservative PCC since 2016, is not seeking re-election.
Standing for election are Conservative Festus Akinbusoye, Labour's David Michael, Liberal Democrat Jas Parmar and English Democrat Antonio Vitiello and independent Patrick Hamill.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.