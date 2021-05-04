Election 2021: Buckinghamshire voters sent wrong ballot papers
A council has vowed that no-one will lose their vote after admitting sending out the wrong postal ballot paper ahead of Thursday's local elections.
Buckinghamshire Council said 356 residents living in the Iver and Richings Park parish had been sent the "incorrect parish ballot paper".
The authority apologised and put the blunder down to a "printer error".
The council said it would also contact voters returning the wrong papers "to ensure they don't lose their vote".
It told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that replacement postal voting packs were being dispatched and the ones sent in error "will not be counted".
"A letter advising the electors that they must use the replacement postal vote pack to vote was included in the replacement postal vote pack," the council said.
Candidates for the Iver village and Richings Park parish ward have also been told about the mistake and the action taken by the council.
"We apologise for this error and any inconvenience caused," Buckinghamshire Council said.
