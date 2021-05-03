Man charged with murder of Aylesbury canal worker
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a canal worker who was also a former police officer.
Daniel Wisniewski, 34, is accused of attacking Clive Porter on the Grand Union Canal towpath, near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, a week ago.
The 63-year-old Canal and River Trust employee had previously served with Hertfordshire Police.
Mr Wisniewski, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court later.
The Canal and River Trust confirmed Mr Porter, from Tring in Hertfordshire, was a member of its team and was on duty at the time.
Mr Porter had served as police officer for more than 30 years before joining the Canal and River Trust, his family said in a statement.
A 41-year-old woman from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk