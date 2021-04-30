Cameron Hill: Four guilty of Hatfield flat ambush killing
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man in an armed "ambush" attack after he was "lured" to a flat.
Cameron Hill, 23, suffered 11 stab and puncture wounds in the fatal attack in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, on 10 June 2019, Cambridge Crown Court was told.
Jurors found Najiib Hasan, 24, of Queen Adelaide Court, London, guilty of Mr Hill's murder after a two-month trial.
Christy Bishop, 39, Nicholas Pitts, 40, and Nickell Moore, 25, were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Arnold Masumbundu, 20, of Lyme Farm Road, London, was found not guilty of murder, and Jason Gilzean, 53, of Campion Road, Hatfield, was cleared of two counts of assisting an offender.
Sentencing for those found guilty is due to take place on 6 May.
The case was a retrial after a previous trial was abandoned due to the first coronavirus lockdown in March.
The second trial heard the killing took place at Bishop's flat in St Peters Close, and that he was a customer of the drugs line Mr Hill worked for.
Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the jury that Bishop was at home with another woman, who heard "loud banging" and when the door was opened men seemed to force their way in.
The woman said the men asked her and Bishop to contact Mr Hill.
Bishop sent his phone a text saying "I wanted something else", there was then a call between the two phones, and she later sent another which "simply said 'come on'", Ms Bickerstaff said.
"She lured him to his death in her flat with lies," the prosecutor said.
Jurors were told Bishop's neighbour called 999 and told them he "heard loud banging from downstairs and several voices shouting". He later said he heard a male calling "help me I'm dying out here".
Mr Hill was found collapsed and later died in hospital.
Prints were found in the flat belonging to Pitts, of Stockbreach Road in Hatfield, and Hasan.
Ms Bickerstaff said they were known associates of Saleh Alhindi, who was spotted on CCTV that night alongside Suber Ismael, Hasan, and Moore, of Between Street, Cobham, Surrey.
Mr Alhindi and Mr Ismael "fled the country and have never returned", Ms Bickerstaff said.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said he wanted to "commend the strength and bravery" of Mr Hill's family, who sat "through weeks of a trial only for it to be abandoned last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19".
"Cameron lost his life in a cruel and tragic way and I hope all four offenders spend their time behind bars reflecting on the misery they have caused," he said.
"This case illustrates the brutal nature of the Class A drugs trade and those who seek to profit from the addiction of others."