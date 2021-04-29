BBC News

Police discover '£2m-a-year' cannabis factory in Cheshunt

image copyrightHertfordshire police
image captionThe cannabis plants were discovered across seven room in Cheshunt, police said

A cannabis factory with the potential to produce £2m worth of the drug a year has been dismantled by police.

Hertfordshire Police said it discovered the plants following a raid on the property on 12 April, in Delamare Road, Cheshunt, after receiving information from members of the public.

In total 995 plants were found across seven rooms with an estimated street value of about £550,000.

Police thanked the "vigilant" public.

image copyrightHertfordshire Police
image captionCannabis factories "pose a significant fire hazard as they use large amounts of water and electricity", police said

"We are pleased that we have prevented this substantial amount of class B drugs from getting onto the streets and causing misery to lives," Sgt Richard Balderstone said.

"We get a lot of our intelligence regarding drugs thanks to vigilant members of the public reporting suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, such as the cultivation of drugs or drug dealing."

