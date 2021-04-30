M1-A6 link road: Bedfordshire council seeks remaining road funds
A business case is to be submitted to the Department for Transport for a £61.5m link road to be built.
Central Bedfordshire Council said it was needed to access funding for the 2.75-mile (4.4km) M1 to A6 link road that was approved in January 2020.
Luton Borough Council, which fought the plans, sought permission at the High Court for a judicial review of the decision. It was refused in May 2020.
The road is due to be built along with a rail interchange and 3,600 new homes.
The Conservative-led council said it had already secured £32.75m from the government and created a business case to gain the rest of the money.
It has set out the "economic, social, and environmental benefits of the project" and it "represents value for money", a council spokeswoman said.
'Ease congestion'
The road, which would have single and double carriageway stretches, would create a northern Luton bypass, running from the A6 to junction 11a of the M1, connecting it with the A5-M1 link road.
There would also be a new rail freight interchange at Sundon Park.
Conservative councillor Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration, said: "The M1 to A6 link road will improve access to Houghton Regis, Leighton Linslade, Dunstable and Luton Airport, make the region attractive for businesses, and ease congestion in Luton as well as traffic in local villages.
"The new road will facilitate the delivery of up to 3,600 new homes and 40 hectares of warehousing and distribution.
"The rail freight interchange at Sundon will also help transfer goods to and from the M1 to the Midland Main Line and beyond."
If the funding is given it is hoped work will start by the end of the year.
If it is not secured, the council would be "disappointed" and would need to find "alternative ways of delivering the road", the spokeswoman added.
