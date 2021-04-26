Hoddesdon shooting: Mum and sons jailed for murdering Esam Ayad
A mother and her two sons have been jailed for life for murdering a man who was shot in the face.
Anthony Olive and John Bowie were driven by their mother, Michaela Olive, to Hoddesdon where they fired a shotgun at Esam Ayad on 4 December 2018.
Mr Ayad, a 26-year-old father-of-two, had "clashed" with a relative of the attackers earlier that day, Woolwich Crown Court heard.
Bowie, 27, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and 194 days.
Anthony Olive, 29, of Broxbourne, was jailed for at least 26 years and 95 days.
The pair's 49-year-old mother, also of Broxbourne, was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years and 247 days.
Although the court heard there was "no direct evidence of who fired the gun", all three were convicted of murder following a three-month trial.
Police said the motive for the attack was not known, but it followed an argument that had taken place in the Harvey Centre in Harlow in Essex earlier that day.
The court heard Michaela Olive waited in her car in a nearby road with the engine running while her sons went to a property in Ogard Road in Hoddesdon armed with the gun.
While Mr Ayad was shot while looking out of an open upstairs window.
"Taking the force of the shot in his face, he sustained catastrophic brain injuries," Judge Christopher Kinch QC said.
He described the killing as "so disproportionate and so violent".
Mr Ayad's fiancee said in a statement: "It tore my little family apart and made me feel like life wasn't worth living anymore.
"My children no longer have their dad that they adored with all their heart."
She said she "struggled" knowing that "the people who did this to him are people we once called friends".
"The fact Esam lost his life over something so small is something I will always struggle to explain to my children," she said.
