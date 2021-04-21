Bushey Jewish cemetery: Graves damaged as car crashes
- Published
A car has crashed into a Jewish cemetery and damaged nine gravestones.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Bushey Old Jewish Cemetery in Little Bushey Lane at about 01:00 BST.
A red Renault Clio driven by an 18-year-old man had left the road and came to a stop in the cemetery. The teenager was taken to hospital with "slight injuries", police said.
The force said it was investigating the crash and appealed for any witnesses to contact officers.
Safer neighbourhood inspector Rachael Robertson said: "Seeing the significant damage to the gravestones will of course be of concern to the Jewish community, and cause distress to those who are directly affected by the damage.
"We are liaising with the cemetery to inform them of the circumstances surrounding the incident."
