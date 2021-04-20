Watford FC: Mayor 'will do everything' to keep club in the town
The elected mayor of Watford said he "will do everything in my power" to keep the football club in the town.
Liberal Democrat Peter Taylor was responding to "speculation" about Watford moving from Vicarage Road.
A plan submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council by the owners of Bushey Hall Golf Club (BHGC) has proposed a new 33,000-capacity stadium on its land.
But Mr Taylor said Lib Dem-controlled Watford Borough Council had "a great relationship" with the club.
The idea was submitted to Hertsmere by the golf club site's owners Veladail Leisure Limited to be considered for the council's local plan.
The document states that "Watford Football Club endorse the promotion of the BHGC site for a new stadium".
The proposal also includes a 6,000-seat arena, hotel and conference centre, cinema, restaurants, care home and "outdoor recreation" for the golf course itself, which closed in 2019.
Hertsmere Borough Council has yet to publish its new local plan, which establishes where any new developments could be built.
A local plan precedes any planning applications for new developments, such as housing, business parks or sports facilities.
'Fans would be happy'
Mr Taylor said the rebuilding of Watford General Hospital could free up land to improve Vicarage Road.
The stadium was "on a constrained site" and the club needed extra capacity and more land, he added.
He said: "But the hospital plans make it easier to expand the existing stadium.
"We have held workshops with the club to explore the possibilities for keeping the stadium where it is.
"I will do everything in my power to enable the club to stay in Vicarage Road and remain in the heart of Watford."
Asif Khan, chairman of Watford Labour, said: "The football club has always been at the beating heart of the town, a focal point and part of the community.
"It is what the majority of fans want - staying in Watford needs to be the goal and the council needs to really support the club with that aim."
The Conservative Party in Watford has been approached for comment.
Fans 'very happy'
John Fawell, from the Watford Supporters' Trust, said the problem was Vicarage Road was "at its limit" in terms of expanding the stadium.
He said Watford was "very fortunate with what we've got but it's not as it could be if we were in a different stadium".
Mr Fawell said the supporters' trust had spoken to the owners of the club about a potential stadium move and "what they don't want to move away from the Watford area".
"I think most fans would be very happy" with a new stadium he added.
Watford FC did not wish to make a comment.
There is no election for the post of directly-elected mayor this year, but 13 of Watford Borough Council's 36 seats are up for grabs.
