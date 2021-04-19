Aylesbury police car crash: Pedestrian Kimberley Cameron killed
- Published
A pedestrian killed when she was hit by a police car responding to a traffic collision was "truly remarkable", her family have said.
Kimberley Cameron, 27, died in the crash on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on Friday.
The Thames Valley Police car had been on its way to a "serious" incident in nearby Waddesdon.
Her family said: "Kimberley was always positive, full of joy and her smile lit up every room she entered."
There were two police officers in the car, which was travelling between Paradise Orchard and Jackson Road, but neither was injured.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
In a statement issued through police on Monday, Ms Cameron's family said: "Kimberley was a very much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece.
"She was a truly remarkable, independent young woman, who, despite having type 1 diabetes lived every day to the full and never let it define who she was.
"She was a passionate cyclist and runner who aspired to be a role model to all diabetics by pushing and challenging her physical limits daily."
The family of Ms Cameron, from Aylesbury, said they were "incredibly proud of the woman she became".
They offered their "heartfelt thanks to all of the emergency services, doctors and members of the public who tried to save and comfort Kimberley in the moments before she passed away".
They added: "It is a comfort to know that she was not alone."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk