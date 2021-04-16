Hatfield: Woman who killed cyclist while on WhatsApp jailed
A woman who was talking to her sister on WhatsApp when she hit and killed a cyclist has been jailed for 30 months.
Paige Blake, who is pregnant, was driving on the A414 dual carriageway near Hatfield House, Hatfield, on 20 April 2020 when her Ford Fiesta hit Freddie Oborne's bike.
Mr Oborne, 80, from Hertford, died at the scene.
Blake, 24, of Longwood Road, Hertford, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Oborne, a keen athlete who competed in cycling events and triathlons, had two daughters, a son and seven grandchildren.
At the time of his death, his family said: "Our dearly loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
"He will forever be in our hearts and minds, and he has now been reunited with his beloved Liz where he belongs."
Judge Michael Kay also banned Blake from driving for four years and three months.