Welwyn Garden City: New statue of founder Ebenezer Howard to mark centenary
A new statue of garden city movement founder Ebenezer Howard has finally been unveiled in one of the towns he planned, to mark its centenary.
The 2.2m (7.2ft) bronze statue has been installed in Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City, which Sir Ebenezer founded in 1920.
His great-granddaughter Ursula Howard said the family were "honoured people will see the man behind the plan".
Artist Ben Twiston-Davies said he hoped he had "done him justice".
The statue was commissioned by the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation as part of the town's 2020 centenary celebrations and should have been unveiled last summer, but installation was delayed due to Covid restrictions.
The foundation spent six years planning for the centenary with more than 100 events scheduled, but most were either cancelled or postponed.
Chairman Peter Waine said he was "delighted to see this iconic sculpture" in our town centre.
"Howard had his own difficulties a century ago as his efforts to start the garden city were delayed as the Spanish Flu pandemic ravaged the country," he said.
"Both he and we have triumphed."
Sir Ebenezer was responsible for establishing the world's first two garden cities in Hertfordshire, Letchworth Garden City in 1903 and Welwyn Garden City in 1920.
He wanted properly planned towns, combining the advantages of both cities and the countryside, while avoiding the disadvantages.
In 1919, he bought 590 hectares (1,458 acres) of countryside near Welwyn village for £51,000 at auction for his second project and Welwyn Garden City Limited was set up to build it, which was incorporated on 29 April 1920.
Sculptor Mr Twiston-Davies has created a half-ton bronze sculpture resting on a plinth of Welsh slate, in which Howard is depicted giving a speech before digging the first spade of earth of the garden city.
The spade rests on the word "sword", showing his need for peaceful reform, said the artist.
"He was a modest and a shy man, but also a visionary, altruistic and concerned for people's wellbeing. I hope I have done him justice," he said.
Ursula Howard said she was "thrilled to see this wonderful representation of my great-grandfather".
"Our family feel honoured that a century on, people will see the man behind the plan," she said.
