BBC News

Hemel Hempstead fire: Roofs of terraced houses collapse

Published
image copyrightContributed
image captionEmergency services attended the property in Thumpers, Hemel Hempstead

Firefighters have been tackling a "major" blaze affecting a row of terraced houses.

Hertfordshire Fire Service said the roof of a property on Thumpers in Hemel Hempstead had collapsed.

The "occupant is safe and well", the fire service added.

Crews from across Hertfordshire were sent and were expected to be there for some time. People were being asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads were closed.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionCrews from across Hertfordshire attended the scene
image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionThe roof of one property collapsed, affecting neighbouring houses

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.