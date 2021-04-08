Fire destroys Marston Moretaine agricultural building
- Published
An investigation is to be carried out into how a fire destroyed a large agricultural building.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it would look into the cause of the blaze at Woburn Road, Marston Moretaine, "when it is safe".
Crews were called to the 40m (131ft) by 20m (66ft) building at 03:15 BST on Wednesday. The fire service said salvage operations had been completed.
Wood, machinery, gas cylinders and an asbestos roof all caught fire.
Firefighters from across Bedfordshire attended and two drones were used, a spokeswoman said.
"A fire investigation will be undertaken when it is safe to do so to find out the cause," she added.
