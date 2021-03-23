Mary Agyapong: Pregnant Nurse who died with Covid 'felt pressured' to work
- Published
A pregnant nurse who died with Covid-19 felt "pressurised" to return to work despite being "very worried" for her health, an inquest heard.
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, died after giving birth at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where she also worked.
Her widower Ernest Boateng told the inquest that "due to high demand at the hospital she had to continue working".
The inquest in Bedfordshire heard Ms Agyapong was signed off on 12 March 2020, and died on 12 April.
She had been signed off due to back problems, but was admitted to hospital with breathing problems on 5 April and discharged the same day.
Two days later she was readmitted with Covid symptoms.
Surgeons safely delivered her baby, also named Mary, by Caesarean section before Ms Agyapong was transferred to intensive care, where she died.
Her preliminary cause of death was given as pneumonia and Covid-19.
Giving evidence, Mr Boateng said: "Mary continued to work during this time [the start of the coronavirus outbreak], but she was very concerned about the situation involving Covid-19, so much so that when she came home from work she would take her clothes off at the front door and take a shower immediately.
"She was very worried about bringing Covid into the home."
The inquest heard Ms Agyapong had worked with patients who had the virus.
"I wanted her to stay at home," said Mr Boateng. "But due to high demand at the hospital, she had to continue working.
"She tried to reassure me that everything would be OK but I could understand she was anxious and panicking deep down."
Mr Boateng said he strongly believed his wife contracted Covid while at work.
The inquest heard that after she was signed off, Ms Agyapong would go in to the hospital to confirm her ill-health and to attend medical appointments.
"My understanding is Mary was being pressurised to get back to work, as she had meetings about her sickness records earlier that year," Mr Boateng said.
The mental health worker told the inquest he was not allowed on to the maternity ward to be with his wife when she gave birth on 7 April.
"What was supposed to be a happy moment in our lives quickly changed into a traumatic and painful loss," he said.
"Every day my children have to deal with the loss of their mother and I feel helpless when AJ asks when he can see his mother again."
The inquest continues.