Hertfordshire father and daughter record 40-part song suggested as joke
A father and daughter have recorded a 40-part choral composition from their loft after members of their congregation suggested it as a joke.
Rob and Rosanna Milner have been recording music for St Helen's Church in Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, for the past year in lockdown.
The duo took on a version of Spem in Alium by Thomas Tallis, which was written for eight choirs to sing.
Mr Milner, 53, said it took about 20 hours but was "amazing" to complete.
"It's a legendary piece," he said.
"It was set as a joke for us to do it as it's actually in 40 parts and usually you would have eight choirs do five parts - but this was just me and Rosanna.
"There's a huge amount of rhythmic challenge when you're singing it. It's not an easy piece to do."
Spem in Alium was composed by Tallis in 1570 and has been described as "one of the most elaborate and spectacular pieces of choral music ever written".
Mr Milner said it was "lucky" that he and his daughter could sing soprano, alto, tenor and bass between them.
Eighteen-year-old Ms Milner, who is studying for her A Levels, said she enjoyed the "challenge" as it was a welcome change after spending the days learning online on Zoom.
The pair decided to record music for the congregation when lockdown first began last year.
"It's been so good to be able to keep singing," Ms Milner said.
"Lots of people my age that are singers have stopped for an entire year due to lockdown, but I've been doing possibly even more than usual."