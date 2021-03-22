BBC News

Houghton Regis: Dog rescued from 5m deep storm drain

Published
image copyright@Beds_FireCtrl
image captionRebel the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in a 5m deep storm drain

Firefighters had to rescue a dog after it became stuck in a storm drain that was 5m (16ft) deep.

Rebel the Staffordshire bull terrier was seen by a member of the public down the drain in Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called and an officer was lowered down to retrieve the 30kg dog.

After being reunited with its owner, Rebel was taken to the vet and treated for minor injuries.

On Twitter, the fire service said: "So as you can see, it's not just fires and cats in trees...sometimes it's road traffic collisions and dogs in drains!"

image copyright@Beds_FireCtrl
image captionThe firefighter was lowered into the drain and picked Rebel up before they were both lifted to safety
image copyright@Beds_FireCtrl
image captionThe rescue took place in Foster Avenue, Houghton Regis
image copyright@Beds_FireCtrl
image captionRebel was checked over by a vet after being reunited with its owner

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story