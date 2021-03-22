Hertfordshire hay bale fire visible from 'considerable distance'
A large fire could be seen from a "considerable distance" after thousands of hay bales went up in flames.
The blaze broke out overnight on land at Westmill near Buntingford, Hertfordshire.
It involved about 400 tonnes of hay, Buntingford's on-call fire station tweeted.
Crews from the station tackled the flames and said the fire service had received "multiple calls" about the blaze.
@BuntingfordFire are dealing with a large fire in the open tonight.— Buntingford Fire (@BuntingfordFire) March 22, 2021
The fire is involving a large quantity of hay bales approx 400 tonnes.
Multiple calls have been received by @HertsFRSControl pic.twitter.com/4BII7TGJKt
It said it could be seen a "considerable distance along the A10 and surrounding villages".
The fire had been contained by 05:25 GMT.
