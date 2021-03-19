Clifton fire spreads through derelict Grade II listed building
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict Grade II listed building that spread through two floors and the roof.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 00:23 GMT to Clifton House, on Church Street in Clifton, where the building was "well alight".
It was put out by 02:00 although crews remained at the scene for "a number of hours... to damp down hot spots", a fire service spokeswoman said.
Developers have submitted plans to turn the building into flats.
Firefighters from Shefford, Sandy, Potton, Kempston, Bedford, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard attended, along with the police and ambulance services.
A planning application had been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council to convert the building, which dates from the late 18th century, into flats.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk