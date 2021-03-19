BBC News

Clifton fire spreads through derelict Grade II listed building

image captionThe Grade II listed building dates from the late 18th century and early 19th century

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict Grade II listed building that spread through two floors and the roof.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 00:23 GMT to Clifton House, on Church Street in Clifton, where the building was "well alight".

It was put out by 02:00 although crews remained at the scene for "a number of hours... to damp down hot spots", a fire service spokeswoman said.

Developers have submitted plans to turn the building into flats.

image captionFire crews said the first and second floors and the roof were affected by the flames

Firefighters from Shefford, Sandy, Potton, Kempston, Bedford, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard attended, along with the police and ambulance services.

A planning application had been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council to convert the building, which dates from the late 18th century, into flats.

image captionDevelopers have submitted a planning application to create nine self-contained flats and five other homes

