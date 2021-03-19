Warner Bros film set worker stabbed colleague in row over tea
- Published
A stage hand slashed a colleague's neck in a row over a cup of tea during the making of the film The Witches, a court heard.
Johnny Walker, 56, told Darren Langford "I am going to kill you" and lunged at him with a craft knife at Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
The father of five thought an artery was severed and that he would die, and called his wife to say he loved her.
Walker, of Borehamwood, was convicted by a jury of wounding with intent.
The two-day trial had heard there had been simmering tensions between the pair, who were both stage hands at the studio where all the Harry Potter films were made.
On 19 June 2019, cups of tea had been laid out in an outdoor yard where a set was being constructed.
Prosecutor James Lachkovic said an argument ensued when Walker, who already had a cup of tea, grabbed the last cup, which Mr Langford was about to take.
When he confronted Walker, he replied he had not taken Mr Langford's tea but was saving it for the driver.
'Cut that grin off your face'
Mr Langford, who claimed the driver was not on set, then swore at Walker, asking him why he behaved the way he did towards him.
He told the jury Walker suggested a fight at the back of the stage set and had a "snarl" on his face.
After initially pressing his fist into Mr Langford's cheek, Walker said "I am going to cut that grin off your face", and the victim saw a knife in his hand.
Mr Langford said he pleaded with Walker to put the knife down, and that he could lose his job "but he had gone - his eyes were wild".
"All the time he had got that snarl and he was saying 'I am going kill you, I am going to cut you'," said Mr Langford.
"He lunged so quickly and I dodged back and felt it hit my throat. I was in sheer panic mode."
A paramedic called to the set reassured Mr Langford that while the wound was pouring blood the main artery had not been cut.
Giving evidence, Walker, of Buckingham Road, told the jury he had only wanted to frighten Mr Langford and had not intended to cut him.
He was bailed for sentence in May.
