Blunham fire: Crews tackle 20-tonne woodchip blaze
Firefighters have been battling a fire which broke out in 20 tonnes of wood chip.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire at a wood chip store in Grange Road, Blunham, also involved five boilers.
They were called at 02:27 GMT and crews from Biggleswade, Sandy, Kempston and Bedford attended.
Two crews have remained at the scene to extinguish it. An investigation is under way, said a spokeswoman.
