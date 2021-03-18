BBC News

Blunham fire: Crews tackle 20-tonne woodchip blaze

Published
image copyrightBiggleswade Community Fire Station
image captionCrews from across Bedfordshire attended the wood chip store fire in Blunham

Firefighters have been battling a fire which broke out in 20 tonnes of wood chip.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire at a wood chip store in Grange Road, Blunham, also involved five boilers.

They were called at 02:27 GMT and crews from Biggleswade, Sandy, Kempston and Bedford attended.

Two crews have remained at the scene to extinguish it. An investigation is under way, said a spokeswoman.

image copyrightBiggleswade Community Fire Station
image captionBedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was making "steady progress" in extinguishing the fire

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.