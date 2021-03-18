Covid: Watford 'repeat' party host fined for holding second event
A man who held a New Year's Eve party has been fined again for hosting another party with more than 30 guests, police said.
The man in his late 20s was fined £10,000 for organising "an unlawful get-together" in Vicarage Road, Watford, on 6 March.
He had already been handed a £200 fixed penalty notice for the first event.
Hertfordshire Police said at the time of the original incident that "he was made well aware of the rule".
Officers were called at about 00:30 BST to reports of a gathering with "loud music and a large number of people", a police spokeswoman said.
When they arrived, they could hear "loud music and saw more than 30 people flee the address", she added.
Ch Insp Ian Grout said: "In this incident, the occupier had previously been fined for having a party and was well-aware of the lockdown rules, as my officers had explained them when they issued a fine at the start of the year.
"To go on and have another event, this time with more than 30 people partying in close proximity, is a risk to their own health and to wider public health so it is right and proper that officers issue the £10,000 fixed penalty notice on this occasion."
"We know it is so tough being separated from our friends and families, as we are all going through the same thing, but we urge you to do all you can to help combat this virus."
