Hertfordshire neighbour cleared of putting chemical in football boots
- Published
A man accused of causing burns to his neighbour's feet by pouring a chemical in his football boots has been found not guilty.
Jordan Coomes had left the muddy boots in a communal area of the flats in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, in 2017.
Prosecutors accused Roderick Waller of pouring a "very corrosive alkaline substance into the boots" as he was unhappy about where they were left.
A jury at St Albans Crown Court cleared him of causing grievous bodily harm.
The 66-year-old, of Bailey House, Valence Drive, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, told the court he was not upset about the football boots being left in the communal hall area of the two flats.
Paul Lazarus, defending, asked Mr Waller about a fluid that had been found on his window sill.
"The jar was used for putting cleaning fluid down the sink and drains," he said.
When asked if he had any reason to injure Mr Coomes, he replied: "None at all."
Mr Coomes's partner Georgia Mills had told the court he would usually bring his boots inside their flat but as it had been raining on 12 November she asked him to leave them outside.
On 15 November, when he played again, Mr Coomes's feet turned black and appeared to be "rotting", the court heard.
He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and given antibiotics before returning home.
Due to severe pain he was later taken to a specialist burns unit at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, where doctors found five areas of skin damage with deep burns to his left foot.
Mr Lazarus told the court there had been no CCTV or witnesses to what had happened.
"There are too many gaps and too much exaggeration on the prosecution side," he said.