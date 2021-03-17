BBC News

Hertfordshire M25: Runaway van wheel 'embedded' in car closes motorway

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionA wheel became embedded in a Zafira on the M25 in Hertfordshire

The M25 in Hertfordshire was closed when a wheel came off a van and hit a car travelling the opposite way.

The motorway was closed in both directions near junction 22 at St Albans just after 13:00 GMT on Tuesday when the wheel became detached from a van travelling anti-clockwise.

It became "embedded" in a Vauxhall Zafira on the clockwise carriageway, police said.

Officers said one person received minor injuries.

In a tweet, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said an investigation was under way, which would include a check of the mechanical condition of both vehicles.

image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionThe wheel came off a van travelling anti-clockwise
image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionPolice said an investigation would include a check of the mechanical condition of both vehicles

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.