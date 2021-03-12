Potters Bar pedestrian dies after being hit by tipper van
- Published
A woman in her 50s has died after being hit by a Peugeot tipper van.
The pedestrian was involved in the collision at about 08:40 GMT on Thursday in Cranborne Crescent, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, police said.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident and was bailed until Monday 5 April.
Police attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and the woman "passed away at the scene", a police spokeswoman said.
"Anyone who saw the incident or events leading up to it, and hasn't yet spoken to police, is asked to please get in touch," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk