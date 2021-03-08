Grace Victory: YouTuber with Covid-19 'awake and baby thriving'
A popular YouTuber with Covid-19 who was placed in an induced coma has said she is "awake".
Grace Victory, 30, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was taken into intensive care on Christmas Day.
The move came a day after she gave birth to her first child, a boy, who was not due to be born until February.
In successive posts on Twitter on Monday, she said "I'm awake", followed by another tweet which read: "Baby boy is thriving at home x."
Miss Victory, also known as "The Internet's Big Sister", joined YouTube in March 2011 and has amassed more than 221,000 subscribers with her videos about body image and pregnancy.
After it was announced she was in an induced coma, messages of support flooded in, including those from Miss Victory's celebrity followers such as Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and model and campaigner Katie Piper.
In December her family said they were "truly overwhelmed" by the "amount of love" sent to Miss Victory.
