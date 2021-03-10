Knebworth House: 'Climate-change damage' to turret to be repaired
Damage to a Grade II* listed stately home caused by climate change is to be repaired after a grant was awarded.
The £74,175 funding from Historic England will pay for restoration work at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.
It is thought the north-west turret has been damaged by higher rainfall and temperatures, said the heritage group.
The Knebworth House Education and Preservation Trust said the money would "enable us to continue visitor access... and retain employment".
The repairs to the turret will tackle cracks which are affecting the original 19th Century structure and exterior decoration to the 15th Century Tudor building.
A survey of the house will be carried out to determine the cause of the structural cracks and help develop a long-term repair plan.
It is believed the cracks have been caused by climate change, with increased rainfall combined with periods of higher temperatures, said Historic England.
Dr Robert Fernley, chairman of Knebworth House Education and Preservation Trust, which was awarded the funds, said: "We are extremely grateful to have received this support from Historic England.
"This grant will allow us to carry out emergency repairs that will enable us to continue visitor access to Knebworth House and retain employment."
Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: "We're pleased to support the urgent repairs to the north-west turret of the house to ensure this remarkable property can be enjoyed by visitors in the future."
Knebworth House has also received a grant of £180,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, through the government's Heritage Stimulus Fund, for more work on the north-west turret.
The house has been used as location in several films and TV series, including The Crown, The King's Speech and Paddington 2.
It has been the home of the Lytton family since 1490, and was once owned by the Gothic novelist Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, famous for coining the phrase "It was a dark and stormy night..." and the saying "The pen is mightier than the sword".
