Stevenage and Milton Keynes Towns Fund: Millions to be spent regenerating towns
Two towns have welcomed the news they will receive millions of pounds from the government's Towns Fund.
Stevenage will receive £37.5m and Milton Keynes £23m, as announced in the Budget.
Stevenage council leader, Sharon Taylor, said it was an "unprecedented opportunity to revitalise the town".
Milton Keynes leader Pete Marland said it meant a "better and brighter future".
The towns were two of 101 places eligible to submit a bid, with 45 areas of England chosen to benefit from the initiative.
The government said it would help to "level up" towns and aid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stevenage Even Better, the team behind regeneration plans for the town, said it was "excited" about the budget announcement and looking forward to progressing its plans.
The group is made up of both the local and county councils, the Local Enterprise Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce.
The funds will be spent on projects including Gunnels Wood improvements, a sports and leisure hub, Stevenage Enterprise Centre, Marshgate Biotech office and key worker housing.
Labour council leader, Ms Taylor, said the money would provide "a unique chance to accelerate the regeneration of the town centre, providing vibrancy and places for people to enjoy", create jobs and "support the growth of world class businesses".
In Milton Keynes, the funds will bring "major improvements" to the areas of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, the council said, and include "improvements to the appearance, attractiveness and safety" of the area.
A new entrance at Bletchley Station, Tech Park Bletchley - a new skills and training hub based at Milton Keynes College - and new redways (shared-use paths) to make better connections with other areas are also planned.
Labour leader, Pete Marland, said it was "important funding that will make a lasting difference for local people".
"While this money is only a starting point it will enable us to begin delivering on our commitments to improve the area and take advantage of the significant growth opportunities here," he said.
