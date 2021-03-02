Capt Sir Tom Moore funeral a 'fitting send-off', says daughter
The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore was a "fitting send-off", his daughter said.
Saturday's service for the 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, began with him being honoured by the military.
In a post on Twitter, Hannah Ingram-Moore said the military honours "would have had him bursting with pride".
She added the "support and compassion" his family had been shown was "helping us through a very difficult period".
Capt Sir Tom, whose fundraising walk of 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire captured the hearts of the nation last year, died with coronavirus in February.
At the Army veteran's funeral, six Yorkshire Regiment members carried his coffin, draped in the union jack, and an honour guard fired three volleys.
After the military honours, which included a flypast from a World War Two-era plane, his family followed the coffin into the crematorium for the private service.
The funeral was attended by just eight members of his immediate family, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
In a statement, Ms Ingram-Moore said: "I would like to say an enormous thank you for the continuing support and compassion we have been shown over the last few weeks.
"It is helping us through a very difficult period.
"On Saturday, we were able to give my father a fitting send-off adhering to his wishes in every way.
"We played music he loved, spoke words that filled us with joy and the addition of full military honours would have had him bursting with pride."
She asked people to "save the date" of 30 April, which would have been Capt Sir Tom's 101st birthday.
"We will make sure it is an event that everyone - in the UK and around the world - can get involved in and it will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun," she said.
Captain Sir Tom was originally from Keighley near Bradford, and his family said that once Covid-19 restrictions allowed it, his ashes would be interred in Yorkshire, where he will rest with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot.