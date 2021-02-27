Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral to be 'spectacular'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral later today will be "quite spectacular", his daughter said.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, died with coronavirus on 2 February.
A service will be attended by eight relatives, in line with current rules, and Yorkshire Regiment soldiers will perform ceremonial duties.
His family urged the public to stay at home to "continue to support the NHS".
Six soldiers will carry his coffin into the crematorium, a firing party of 14 will each fire three rounds in unison and a World War Two-era plane will perform a flypast.
The C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will soar overhead before a buglar sounds the Last Post at the end of a private service.
St Mary's Church in Marston Moretaine and others across the country will ring their bells 100 times at 12:00 GMT.
The funeral will be attended by Captain Sir Tom's two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.
Ms Teixeira said the service would be "quite spectacular," adding the family would "honour him the best way we possibly can".
They suggested people pay tribute to him by donating to his foundation or to charities who would plant trees in his name.
The veteran had spent the last few months of his life writing a book which he had planned to publish just before his 101st birthday.
A section was released, in which he said he would "like to watch my own funeral from a distance" and laugh at "everyone making a lot of fuss over me".
"I want the service to end with My Way by Frank Sinatra because I always did things my way and I especially like the line about having too few regrets to mention," he wrote.
Captain Sir Tom was originally from Keighley near Bradford, and his family said that once Covid-19 restrictions allow, his ashes will be interred in Yorkshire, where he will rest with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot.