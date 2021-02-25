Buckinghamshire surge testing starts after South Africa variant found
Surge testing for coronavirus has started in Buckinghamshire after a case of the South Africa variant was detected.
People living in the HP10 area of Wooburn Green have been asked to take a test, even if they are not showing symptoms.
Buckinghamshire Council said the single case could not be tracked back to international travel.
The council said the person was self-isolating at home.
Home tests were also being delivered to Wooburn Green and Flackwell Heath.
"Positive tests will be sequenced to identify any further spread of the new variant first discovered in South Africa, enabling a better understanding of the variant and identifying if there are any more cases of this variant of the virus in the area", the council said.
Jane O'Grady, director of public health for Buckinghamshire said everyone offered the test should "take it up to help suppress and control the spread".
Gareth Williams, conservative cabinet member for communities and public health at Buckinghamshire Council said: "We have a team of volunteers made up of council staff and our partners who will be out in the Wooburn Green area and parts of Flackwell Heath over the next five to seven days delivering tests, door-to-door.
"Everyone involved will have had a lateral flow test before they go out, will be wearing PPE to ensure both their safety and those of our residents, and all will have official identification."
