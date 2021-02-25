Hitchin Yeshiva school remembrance event organiser fined £10,000
The organiser of a service of remembrance event at a school has been fined £10,000.
Police were alerted to a large number of people at Hitchin Yeshiva school, in Little Offley, on Saturday evening.
Officers dispersed the group and, as about 150 people had attended the premises during that day, the force issued a fixed penalty notice.
Under current restrictions, a maximum of six people are allowed to attend a celebration of life event.
Thirty people are permitted to attend a funeral service.
Hertfordshire Police said the fine "should act as a real deterrent" and it would "fine those who are blatantly flouting the law".
Chief Insp Jon Roche from Hertfordshire Police said: "We sympathise with anyone who is grieving the loss of a relative at this time and understand that it is really difficult not being able to mourn in the way you normally would, but we all have to remember that the rules are in place for a reason and the vast majority of people are doing the right thing.
"The lockdown rules are clear and we all have a moral duty to play our part and help save lives.
"Breaching the regulations sets us all back and is the wrong thing to do when so many others have made sacrifices."
