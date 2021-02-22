Stevenage grenade: Roads closed as device handed in to police
A police station has been evacuated and surrounding roads closed after a live grenade was brought in by a member of the public.
The ordnance was found in a house clearance and taken to police in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.
Bomb disposal experts assessed the device remotely and confirmed its safety pins were in place, Hertfordshire Police said.
All closures would remain until the team had collected it, it added.
The device was brought into the station in Lytton Way and placed in a secure cordoned off area outside the building.
‼️ #Stevenage police station and the roads directly surrounding the building are currently closed as a precaution, after a member of the public notified us that they had found a grenade during a house clearance, that they needed to surrender. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bucy6q6HGl— Stevenage Police (@StevenagePolice) February 22, 2021