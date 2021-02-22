BBC News

Horse in ditch rescued by Hertfordshire fire crews

image copyrightHertfordshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe animal was found lying on its side

A horse that got stuck in a ditch has been winched to safety.

Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Wildhill Road in Hatfield at about 13:45 GMT on Sunday where the animal was lying on its side.

Crews from Hatfield and Potters Bar used straps and a rough terrain forklift to safely lift the horse, which was uninjured.

Station commander, Wayne Gibbons, said it was "excellent work by all involved".

image copyrightHertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe horse was winched out of the ditch using straps and a forklift
image copyrightHertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
