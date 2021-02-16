Hatfield murder trial: Suspects 'lay in wait to ambush' Cameron Hill
- Published
A man was "lured" to a flat where he was murdered by an armed group linked with a rival drugs operation "lying in wait to ambush him", a court heard.
Cameron Hill, 23, suffered 11 stab and puncture wounds in the fatal attack in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, on 10 June 2019, Cambridge Crown Court was told.
Prosecutors allege the murder took place at the St Peters Close flat of Christy Bishop, 38, a customer of the drugs line Mr Hill worked for.
Ms Bishop and four others deny murder.
Prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the jury that prior to the murder, Ms Bishop was at home with another woman, who heard "loud banging" on the window and doors.
'Latex gloves'
The court heard the woman said Ms Bishop opened the door and "men seemed to force past her and into the flat".
The woman said some of men were wearing one latex glove "as if they didn't have enough to go around".
The court was told the woman said the men asked her and Ms Bishop to contact Mr Hill.
Ms Bishop sent his phone a text saying "I wanted something else", there was then a call between the two phones, and she later sent another which "simply said 'come on'", Ms Bickerstaff said.
"She lured him to his death in her flat with lies," the prosecutor said.
Jurors were told Ms Bishop's neighbour called 999 at 01:21 BST and told them he "heard loud banging from downstairs and several voices shouting", later stating he heard a male stating "help me I'm dying out here".
Mr Hill was found collapsed and later died in hospital.
The court heard prints were found in the flat belonging to Nicholas Pitts, 40, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; Arnold Masumbundu, 20, of Lyme Farm Road, London; and Najiib Hasan, 24, of Queen Adelaide Court, London.
Ms Bickerstaff said all of them were known associates of Saleh Alhindi, who was spotted on CCTV that night alongside Suber Ismael, Mr Hasan, and Nickell Moore, 25, of Between Street, Cobham, Surrey.
Mr Alhindi and Mr Ismael "fled the country and have never returned", Ms Bickerstaff said.
Ms Bishop, Mr Pitts, Mr Masumbundu, Mr Moore and Mr Hasan deny murder.
Jason Gilzean, 53, of Campion Road, Hatfield denies two counts of assisting an offender.
The jury has been told the case is a retrial, after a previous trial was abandoned due to the first coronavirus lockdown in March.
The trial continues.