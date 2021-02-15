Covid-19: Watford family fined £14,400 for wedding anniversary party
A group of 18 people celebrating a wedding anniversary have been fined a total of more than £14,000 by police.
Officers were called to a property on Devereux Drive in Watford on Sunday at about 20:30 GMT and discovered the "family gathering".
Each person was fined £800 for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.
Sgt Luke Mitchell of Hertfordshire Police said although fines were a "last resort", officers would "not hesitate" to issue them if appropriate.
On 29 January, £800 fines were introduced for gatherings of more than 15 people.
Sgt Mitchell said: "We understand just how difficult the past year has been, with many milestones missed for millions of people across the country, but we are in national lockdown for good reason.
"Please, we know it is so tough being separated from our friends and families, as we are going through the same thing, but we urge you to do all you can to help combat this virus."
