Stevenage murder investigation after attacked man dies
A murder investigation has been started after a 31-year-old man who had been attacked died in hospital.
Hertfordshire Police had been called to Meadow Way in Stevenage at 09:15 GMT on Friday after concerns about the man's welfare were raised.
Paramedics took the man to Lister Hospital, but he died shortly after arrival.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins said officers were "pursuing a number of lines of enquiry".
Police said the man had been attacked, but did not give any further details.
Det Insp Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "A murder investigation has been launched.
"We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, but are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us."
