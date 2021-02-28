Covid: Bedfordshire counselling service sees rise in caseload
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
More counsellors are needed due to the rising number of young people with mental health problems in lockdown, a charity has warned.
Bedford Open Door, a service for 13 to 25 year olds, said it needed to "increase capacity to meet demand".
Michele Flynn, operations manager, said they had seen increases in the number of youngsters who were self-harming or had suicidal thoughts.
One person who used the service said: "My counsellor saved my life".
"Last year we supported 519 young people and offered 4,386 counselling sessions - an increase from 468 young people and 3,423 sessions in the prior year," Ms Flynn said.
"With schools and colleges being closed they're not getting the normal interaction from their friends and support from school staff and teachers.
"Demand has significantly increased already and we know this is going to continue to rise."
One young person who has been helped by the charity said: "I was going down a dark hole and she (the counsellor) shone the light in for me".
Another youngster who has used the service said it was a place where they could be "free of judgement".
"My mental health has improved so much and I am much more happy as a person," said another.
Nick Harrop, head of external affairs at the charity Young Minds, said: "Young people tell us they've struggled to cope with the changes and loss of coping mechanisms brought on by the pandemic, with many experiencing social isolation, anxiety and fears around their future.
"It's vital that young people and parents are encouraged to reach out for support if they need it either by contacting their school or college, their GP, NHS 111, NHS mental health crisis lines or through local and national charities."
Bedford Open Door is asking qualified counsellors willing to donate two hours a week to get in touch.
"The pandemic has compounded the challenge and issues young people face. It could be any child from any background that could be affected and that's what we're here for," Ms Flynn added.
